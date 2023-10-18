Jan Jasinski & Lena Schega 18th October 2023

Deputy Editor-in-Chief & Deputy News Editor

Close look at major UofG donor reveals predatory landlordism, tax avoidance, and more

Principal Anton Muscatellli and Mark Pears officially opened the doors of the new home of UofG’s School of Health and Wellbeing, the Clarice Pears Building, on 12 September 2023, marking yet another step in the University’s £1bn Campus Development Programme. The building aims to encourage interdisciplinary collaboration around the fields of public health, primary care, health economics and more. First Minister Humza Yousaf called its work “vital” when he visited the School in May.

An eighth of the building costs has been financed by a £5 million donation the University received from the Pears Foundation in 2018. In recognition of that contribution, the building was named for Clarice Talisman Pears, the late mother of the three founders and trustees of the Foundation, Mark, Trevor, and David Pears.

Mark Pears, said: “I am tremendously proud to officially open this new building, which bears the name of my mother, Clarice Pears.

“The mission of the University of Glasgow’s School of Health & Wellbeing closely mirrors that of the Pears Foundation, to tackle key issues relating to the wellbeing of people and communities around the world. On behalf of the Pears Foundation, I look forward to working closely together with the University of Glasgow to meet those challenges in coming years.”

Yet a closer look at the family and its wealth reveal a clear gap between the values of the Pears family and the aspirational social goals of the School of Health and Wellbeing, and calls into question the University’s vetting of its donors. While some of the School’s early work already reflects a progressive outlook on health inequities, the Pears family has made its fabulous wealth through “ruthless” landlord behaviour over the course of decades, both in the UK and abroad, and by buying up and renting out former state assets in the aftermath of austerity. Their family-owned businesses, described by Bella Caledonia as “an array of companies and subsidiaries whose complexities would bamboozle most quantum physicists,” have been accused of various forms of tax avoidance.

The Pears family is one of the country’s richest and most influential: at one point they were the landlord for 1% of the UK’s entire workforce. Previously ranked 18th on the 2009 Sunday Times Rich List, the family is now down to 55th place in the latest version; Clarice Pears herself was once the 5th richest woman in Britain, ahead of the Queen.

The family ‘empire’ operates through three main divisions. The William Pears Group, started by Bernard Pears over 70 years ago, is a London-based multi-billion-pound property empire, owning thousands of private properties across the UK and abroad: their properties include everything from the headquarters of Coutts Bank to a chain of supermarkets in New Zealand. Telereal Trillium is the family’s outsourcing business, buying up, renting, and operating public properties ranging from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Job Centres, through Network Rail’s commercial locations underneath Britain’s railway arches. Finally, its Talisman Global Asset Management firm is responsible for their investment portfolio, including an early investment into Facebook after being brought in by controversial billionaire Peter Thiel. Additionally, the family operates the Pears Foundation, a charitable trust established in 1992, investing an estimated £20 million in charitable projects every year. While operationally separate, the foundation draws almost all of its funding from the Pears’ firms.

Though the firm operates from a brick mews building in Camden in North London, the company’s subsidiaries are registered all over the globe, including Cyprus, the British Virgin Islands, Luxembourg, and Bermuda, many of these considered to be tax havens. The company’s trusts were mentioned in the so-called Paradise Papers, revealing their offshore registration.

The family and their various companies have accumulated a significant record of bad practice as landlords, with Clarice Pears even being personally labelled by the BBC’s Watchdog programme as the “UK’s worst landlord” back in the 1990s.

There have been repeated complaints about the Pears’ landlord methods going back as far back as 1998. In 2000, the landlords used what a court called a “repugnant” device to try to force out housing benefit tenants along the Brighton seafront. The company used the terms of obscure agreements to raise rents to £25,000 a year, and then sought evictions for arrears. The appeal court said this was “very serious”, and could have bankrupted tenants.

In 2001, a Pears subsidiary was reported to be using fear tactics and intimidation to try to get elderly tenants, including a D-Day veteran, to move out, in the middle of the holiday season. At the time, one of the elderly tenants said: “The firm shouldn’t be allowed to put the fear of hell into elderly people.” One of the company’s estate managers told The Independent: “The idea is to maximise the income from the building. But we have done nothing wrong and we have nothing to be ashamed of.”

In 2006, The Guardian reported that tenants accused the “controversial landlord” of using “ruthless tactics”, driving out small shops in favour of supermarkets and forcing out tenants through legal loopholes. After an investigation in 2005, the Office of Fair Trading legally required the Pears group to stop using “potentially unfair” contracts for tenants. The Pears Group said at the time it would comply with the OFT’s order.

More recently, in 2020, The Arch Company, a joint venture between the Pears’ Trillium outsourcing business and the Blackstone private equity firm, has been accused of forcing out hundreds of small businesses across London after buying up Network Rail’s commercial property portfolio, mostly consisting of space in arches under railways. After doubling rent in some cases, businesses across the capital were forced by their landlord to move out or wind up. Arch Co’s behaviour was condemned by the local MP in a House of Commons debate.

Trillium, which also manages property for the DVLA and the DWP, including Job Centres all over the country, has previously been accused by the Daily Mail of funnelling profits away to the British Virgin Islands.

The Pears’ UK businesses have largely used London and Southeast England as their base of operations, though they have also recently gotten into hot water in Scotland: a Bella Caledonia investigation provided a rare peek into how a Pears subsidiary outmanoeuvred the Edinburgh City Council into permitting for the construction of the modernist Virgin Hotel in the city’s Cowgate, at the heart of the Old Town UNESCO Heritage Site. The development was hotly contested by the community at the time, suggesting the development threatened the UNESCO listing. The family first obtained access to the building and the land behind when it bought up old Royal Bank of Scotland property, following the 2008 financial crisis. The hotel would end up opening in 2021.

And just last week, the company purchased the 1,199 acre Trevalga estate in Cornwall. The estate was previously run as a charity until it became no longer viable: residents feared that a sale may prompt a rent hike and evictions, as the trust that previously owned the property could no longer sustainably maintain it.

There are countless other examples of Pears subsidiaries pricing out existing community businesses, or other accusations of planning process abuses all over the UK.

But the Pears Group has also received attention for its practices overseas: a 2018 campaign to re-socialise housing in Berlin was triggered after the locally noted bar Syndikat had its rental contract cancelled by a subsidiary of the Pears Group. This led to an investigation by German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel which established that through its massive network of shell companies the Pears raked in £44 million in Berlin rents and sales in 2017 alone. Further investigation revealed a massive network of shell companies in Luxembourg and Cyprus, all designed to avoid tax and additional scrutiny of their business practices.

The Pears Foundation is the family empire’s charitable branch, focusing on “working for social justice through effective philanthropy.” Since it was established, over £450m has been given out.

The Foundation has previously donated to Glasgow causes due to a family connection: Clarice Pears was born on Lochside St in the Southside of the city in 1933, before moving to London in her twenties. The city was previously picked as the ‘theme’ of their annual Christmas charity round in 2014, with £105,000 being donated between sixteen different charities. According to a list the Pears Foundation provided to The Glasgow Guardian, these included groups supporting homeless people, the elderly, and those suffering from mental illnesses, such as the Govan Youth Information Project and Home-Start.

The Foundation has also previously donated to the University of Glasgow, granting £101,000 in 2014 to partially fund a UK-first 3-year trial of the Olive Tree Initiative. Modelled after a similar project at the University of California, Irvine, the Initiative was an “apolitical” interfaith programme “without ideological bias”, sending groups of UofG politics students on study trips to Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, and Jordan. The last trip took place in 2018, taking a group of 10 students to Israel, Jordan, and the West Bank: an unlisted YouTube video seen by The Glasgow Guardian recounts that group’s visit to the occupied Golan Heights. According to an archived Facebook post that has since been deleted, at the end of each trip Trevor Pears and the director of the Pears Foundation Amy Braier would visit UofG to meet with students after their trip, with Braier calling it “an annual highlight.” Nevertheless, according to a since-deleted UofG website, the programme was wound up in 2019.

The original University of California initiative has been criticised by both sides of the conflict. The AMCHA Initiative, an American pro-Israeli campaigning group, produced a report claiming that OTI trips were “permeated with a systemic and severe anti-Israel bias,” while a Students for Justice in Palestine activist claimed that OTI appropriates the Palestinian symbol of the olive tree and is “complicit in oppression.”

The right-wing think tank Policy Exchange has also received £155,000 from the Pears Foundation since 2017. Policy Exchange made headlines earlier this year for “deploying dog-whistle homophobia” and recommending that the UK government should provide clearer guidance to schools regarding dress codes and religious attire.

According to Charity Commision data, the Pears Foundation has also provided at least £80,000 of funding to the right-wing Civitas think tank to run an independent school without government involvement for children whose families would not afford private schools otherwise. This model has been used as inspiration for Michael Gove’s policies during his controversial time as Secretary of State for Education in England.

Despite their significant wealth, the family tends to stay out of the spotlight, with the Clarice Pears Building opening ceremony being a very rare public appearance by any of the Pears brothers. The family has been variously described as a “mysterious dynasty”, “low-key”, and “intensely private”. When the group’s CEO, Mark Pears, was profiled in 2011 by the Telegraph, he refused to have his picture taken.

Sir Trevor Pears runs the Foundation on a day-to-day basis, and considers himself a full-time philanthropist. In 2005, he made a £20,000 donation to David Cameron’s Conservative Party leadership campaign.

The only publicly-listed appearance by David Pears was his participation as table host at the infamous “gropers’ ball” in 2018 – the men-only Presidents Club charity dinner in London, which featured many of the UK’s most influential men in business, politics and finance. After a Financial Times investigation exposed widespread sexual misconduct at the dinner, the charity was disbanded. Pears did not respond to requests for comment from the FT at the time, while other table sponsors insisted nothing untoward happened at their table.

The Clarice Pears Building is also not the only thing named after the brothers’ mother: the family also owns the Talisman C, a £50 million pound 70 metre long superyacht. Talisman was Clarice’s middle name, and remains in use as the name of the family’s investment firm. The family ordered the superyacht in 2011, as their previous 54 metre long yacht, the Talisman Maiton, was too small.

The Clarice Pears is the second of the four major new buildings to bear a donor’s family name: the neighbouring £116m Advanced Research Centre is named for Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, an Indian entrepreneur, and her husband John Shaw, who was a UofG graduate. The couple contributed $7.5m to the Campus Development Programme.

A University spokesperson said: “The Pears Foundation has invested in philanthropy with the aim of facilitating thought leadership, research and collaboration to promote genuine advances in the understanding of complex and world changing issues.

“The Foundation chose to invest in the School of Health & Wellbeing and the state-of-the-art Clarice Pears Building because of its focus on preventing disease, improving health and wellbeing and reducing inequalities.”

Recommendations