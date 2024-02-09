UofG in top 20 most sustainable universities worldwide

The University of Glasgow has been ranked 19th worldwide in a new Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rating, which measures universities’ positive impact upon society based on UN Sustainable Development Goals. The University of Glasgow places first in Scotland and is amongst the top universities in the UK.

The new ranking graded 1,406 universities around the world in relation to each of the 17 Development Goals. UofG came in second for its effort in the 11th goal, Sustainable Cities and Communities. This goal looks at aspects like sustainable and affordable housing, sustainable urbanisation and affordable transport systems. The University was also recognised for its participation in COP26 last November.

THE rated each university in terms of research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching. The University of Manchester topped the list worldwide.

UofG Principal, Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli said: “The University of Glasgow is committed to contributing to the delivery of the SDGs and making a global difference, so it is extremely encouraging for our community to be recognised by the THE Impact Rankings.”

Local MSP Kaukab Stewart also lodged a motion in the Scottish Parliament to “congratulate and commend” the University for its high ranking, stating that “this position in these rankings demonstrates the difference that the University is making in the world by working towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.

The Sustainable Development Goals were outlined by the United Nations in 2015 and serve as a framework to achieve a better future. The goals are intended to be achieved by 2030.

The University has been rising in worldwide league tables in recent years, placing 73rd in the 2021 QS World Ranking. The University was also named Times Higher Education 2020 University of the Year for its work on slavery and reparative justice. The Times also named UofG the Scottish University of the Year for 2022.