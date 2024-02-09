Position: Editor-in-Chief About: As a self proclaimed comedic genius, Phoebe Bridgers fanatic, and neurodivergent nuisance, I try not to take myself too seriously. Always open to poetry recommendations, plant care tips, and outlandish pitches! Studies: English Literature and Philosophy. Author Glasgow Guardian Webmaster View all posts
Position: Deputy Editor-in-Chief About: Sport writer by trade and now third year involved with Scotland’s best student publication. Obsessed with Celtic, The Sopranos and Bruce Springsteen (in that order) Studies: English Literature. Author Glasgow Guardian Webmaster View all posts
Position: Deputy News Editor About: Interested in all things politics, current affairs, climate sustainability and the art of making news. Equally keen foodie (vegetarian!) and Celtic FC fanatic for my sins! Studies: MSc Political Communication. Author Glasgow Guardian Webmaster View all posts
Position: Views Editor About: I love all kinds writing, from journalism to fiction to screenwriting, and I love watching films (thrillers/horror being my favourite genre). However, I’m most interested in activism through sharing stories that show your perspective of the world, which is why the Views section is my favourite! Studies: English Literature and […]
Position: Views Editor About: Outwith my writing, I make soup more often than the average person, and I am eternally preparing for Halloween. If you need a horror film recommendation, or an estimate for how much coriander goes in your carrot soup, I’m your gal. Studies: English Literature and Film/Television Studies. Author Glasgow Guardian […]
Position: Features Editor About: I have always loved writing, performing, and public speaking which has reflected into the kind of activities I am involved in at University. Alongside being features editor at the Glasgow Guardian, I am President of the Glasgow University Dialectic Society, a trainer and senior debater at the GUU, and am […]
Position: Lifestyle Editor About: I was Online Editor and then Culture Editor of The Glasgow Guardian before beginning my most challenging role yet: accepting invitations to bagel-tasting events and editing fun, gossipy articles. I love colour supplements, oversharing, and clothes shopping, all of which makes me very excited to be on the paper’s brand-new […]
Position: Deputy Lifestyle Editor – Health & Wellbeing About: I am a fourth year politics student seeking a creative outlet through student journalism and novelty earrings. I love all things wellness related, especially a good journal prompt. Studies: Politics. Author Glasgow Guardian Webmaster View all posts
Position: Deputy Lifestyle Editor – Student Living About: Londoner and politics nerd who loves to travel! I hope to use my section to represent more LGBT+, BAME, and working-class student voices in particular Studies: Politics. Author Glasgow Guardian Webmaster View all posts
Position: Sports Editor About: I’m interested in anything to do with sport, football is my favourite but there’s plenty which I enjoy watching or writing about. I really enjoy being able to speak to people involved with sport as there are so many interesting sport stories out there. Studies: Law. Author Glasgow Guardian Webmaster […]
Position: Sports Editor About: Did you know I’m on my year abroad? However, prior to this year, you would’ve found me at the swimming pool or our chasing the perfect sunset. I’m a big sports fan, and love writing about (unsurprisingly) all things sport and sporting opinions. Studies: French and German. Author Glasgow Guardian […]
Position: Deputy Sports Editor About: Sport obsessed, often watching (and writing about) more than playing nowadays. Disgruntled History and English Lit student whose love of reading is slowly perishing after countless hours spent wading through washed up JSTOR journals. Keys to my heart: Guinness, Gnocchi and Glasgow Celtic. Studies: History and English Literature. Author […]
Position: Culture Editor About: I’m over the moon to move up to culture editor this year! After a long year of Zoom quizzes and wearing pyjama bottoms to class (a dream come true), I’ve (finally) grown up a bit and traded the bright pink hair for a natural, “adult” look as I enter the […]
Position: Deputy Culture Editor – Art About: Appropriately for an arts editor, my interests include 35mm photography, abstract art, and 20th century design movements. Beyond that, I’m a big linguistics nerd so I love reading about anything language-related too. Studies: English Language & Linguistics. Author Glasgow Guardian Webmaster View all posts
Position: Deputy Culture Editor – Film & TV About: Hi I’m Lucy! My biggest loves are: culture writing, dancing, film buff-ing, imposing on everyone my love for The Cat in The Hat (2003), milk and Pitbull. My life mantras are: “never lose your inner child” and “question everything and discover yourself in the process”. […]
Position: Deputy Culture Editor – Theatre About: Big cinema fan with a passion for the arts. Tries to do way too many things so is currently also on the GUM team and involved with SPA, whilst trying to get a masters degree at the same time. Author Glasgow Guardian Webmaster View all posts
Position: Web Editor About: Within the paper my interests are all things website, social media and photography with the occasional venture into writing about my tumultuous love life. Outside of The GG, I enjoy Highland History, travelling and trying not to burn cakes! Studies: History. Author Glasgow Guardian Webmaster View all posts
Position: Production Manager & Social Media Editor About: I’m big into journalism, and hope to make it my career after my stint at the GG: I most often write for our culture and lifestyle sections, though I’m doing my best to branch out this year. During our production week, if you peer up at […]
Position: Online Editor About: Hi I am Zee, I am a visually impaired PhD researcher at the University of Glasgow researching all things digital media and disability studies. When not focused on my research, you can find me reading at the Botanical Gardens, meeting with friends and family or adventuring somewhere in Scotland. One […]
Position: Photography and Illustrations Manager About: I’m a very social, creative person which makes the Glasgow Guardian a place where I thrive and can cultivate my hobbies such as writing, illustrating, and getting on it 🙂 Studies: English Literature. Author Glasgow Guardian Webmaster View all posts