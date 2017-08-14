Man Hospitalised After Homophobic Attack in West End

Holly Sloey

News Editor

A 22-year-old man has been injured in a homophobic attack in Glasgow’s west end. The incident is thought to have occurred at around 2am on Wednesday 9th August, and took place on Kersland Street near Great Western Road. The victim sustained a serious facial injury when trying to aid a friend who was being subjected to homophobic abuse.

The man, who has not been named, had his injuries treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, and has since been released.

Police Scotland are treating the incident as a hate crime. Det Con Stuart McDonald Police Scotland said: “This despicable individual not only subjected an innocent man to homophobic abuse, but also assaulted his friend when he came to his aid.

“This type of behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and I would appeal to anyone who either witnessed the incident, or saw the man and woman described above, to please get in touch.”

The suspect has been described as a white male in his early 20s. He was wearing a black top and black tracksuit bottoms. At the time of the incident, he was with a female her early 20s, around 5ft 6in tall and with shoulder-length blonde hair. They were last seen walking east on Great Western Road shortly after the attack.