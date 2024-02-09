Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Tiktok

The official student newspaper of the University of Glasgow, independently informing since 1932.

The Glasgow Guardian is the multi-award-winning independent newspaper of Glasgow University, and one of the oldest student publications to exist. We are funded by Glasgow University Student’s Representative Council (GUSRC), which co-administrates our web platform. As part of GUSRC, we are also covered by their Privacy Notice: https://www.glasgowunisrc.org/privacy/notice.

This policy applies to all websites and web applications which link to this policy and which are published by the Glasgow Guardian (“sites”). This privacy policy will explain how our organization uses the personal data we collect from you when you use our website.

What data do we collect and how do we collect and use your data?

We collect personal data from you by using cookies for certain purposes when you visit our website. Please refer to the section about our use of cookies and the type of cookies we use for more information on this.

How long do we store your data?

We retain the majority of your personal information for as long as you don’t apply for deletion; this allows for continuous functionality of our website functions and the services we provide to you by using cookies.

Where we don’t need to keep all of your information in full, we will obfuscate or aggregate it, for example, web activity logs and survey responses. This is to ensure that we do not retain your information for any longer than is necessary.

What are your data protection rights?

Our Company would like to make sure you are fully aware of all of your data protection rights. Every user is entitled to the following:

The right to access – You have the right to request the Glasgow Guardian for copies of your personal data.

The right to rectification – You have the right to request that we correct any information about you that you believe is inaccurate

The right to erasure – You have the right to request that Our Company deletes your personal data.

If you make a request, we have one month to respond to you. If you would like to exercise any of these rights, please contact us at our email: [email protected]

Cookies

Cookies are small text files which a website may place on your computer or device when you visit a site. The cookie will help the website, or another website, to recognise your device the next time you visit. Web beacons, pixels or other similar files can also do the same thing. We use the term “cookies” in this policy to refer to all files that collect information in this way.

Cookies serve many functions. For example, they can help us to remember your username and preferences, analyse how well our Sites are performing, or allow us to recommend content we believe will be most relevant to you.

The majority of websites use cookies to collect and retain personal information about their visitors. Most cookies collect general information, such as how visitors arrive at and use our Sites, the device they are using, their internet protocol address (IP address), what pages they are viewing and their approximate location (for example, we would be able to recognise that you are visiting our Sites from the United Kingdom).

How do we use cookies and what types of cookies do we use?

Our Company uses cookies in a range of ways to improve your experience on our website, including:

Analytics – we use cookies to help us understand our audience and the success of advertising campaigns. For example, we count articles views to present ‘Most Read’ content. We also use analytics cookies to keep track of how many advertising impressions have been served on our page.

Functionality – we use functionality cookies to allow us to remember your preferences. For example, we use functionality cookies to provide you with enhanced services, such as allowing you to comment on a blog and receive information about follow-up comments via mail.

Performance – we use these cookies to monitor Site performance. This allows us to provide a high quality experience by quickly identifying and fixing any issues that arise. For example, we might use performance cookies to track error messages, and to determine improvements to our Sites.

Third-Party Cookies on our website

We use third party cookies on our Sites for the following reasons:

  • to help us monitor traffic on our Sites (like many companies, we use Google Analytics to do this)

  • to identify fraudulent or non-human traffic

  • to assist with market research

  • to improve Site functionality

We also use third party cookies for the purpose of advertising. This is where we sell digital advertising space through the use of automated technology via Google AdSense.

These third-party cookies are used within programmatic for measurement and attribution, and management of frequency. They may also be used for personalisation of advertisements based on data you have shared with third parties, to the extent that you have consented to this.

Advertisers sometimes use their own cookies to measure performance and to identify fraudulent or non-human traffic. To the extent that you have given them your consent to do so, advertisers may also provide you with targeted advertising based on their data. For example, advertisers may use a profile they have built either on their own site or on sites that you have previously visited to present you with more relevant advertisements during your visit to the Glasgow Guardian site.

How to manage cookies

Privacy policies of other websites

The website contains links to other websites. Our privacy policy applies only to our website. We are not responsible for the content of other websites, their use of personal information, or security practices.

Changes to our privacy policy

This policy is effective from 08th of February 2024. Any changes we may make to this cookie policy will be posted on this page.

How to contact us

If you have any questions about Our privacy policy, the data we hold about you, or you would like to exercise one of your data protection rights, please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected].
Or contact us via mail:
The GlasgowGuardian
McIntyre Building
University Avenue
GLASGOW
G12 8QQ
