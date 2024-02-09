This policy applies to all websites and web applications which link to this policy and which are published by the Glasgow Guardian (“sites”). This privacy policy will explain how our organization uses the personal data we collect from you when you use our website.
Where we don’t need to keep all of your information in full, we will obfuscate or aggregate it, for example, web activity logs and survey responses. This is to ensure that we do not retain your information for any longer than is necessary.
The right to access – You have the right to request the Glasgow Guardian for copies of your personal data.
The right to rectification – You have the right to request that we correct any information about you that you believe is inaccurate
The right to erasure – You have the right to request that Our Company deletes your personal data.
If you make a request, we have one month to respond to you. If you would like to exercise any of these rights, please contact us at our email: [email protected]
Cookies serve many functions. For example, they can help us to remember your username and preferences, analyse how well our Sites are performing, or allow us to recommend content we believe will be most relevant to you.
The majority of websites use cookies to collect and retain personal information about their visitors. Most cookies collect general information, such as how visitors arrive at and use our Sites, the device they are using, their internet protocol address (IP address), what pages they are viewing and their approximate location (for example, we would be able to recognise that you are visiting our Sites from the United Kingdom).
Analytics – we use cookies to help us understand our audience and the success of advertising campaigns. For example, we count articles views to present ‘Most Read’ content. We also use analytics cookies to keep track of how many advertising impressions have been served on our page.
Functionality – we use functionality cookies to allow us to remember your preferences. For example, we use functionality cookies to provide you with enhanced services, such as allowing you to comment on a blog and receive information about follow-up comments via mail.
Performance – we use these cookies to monitor Site performance. This allows us to provide a high quality experience by quickly identifying and fixing any issues that arise. For example, we might use performance cookies to track error messages, and to determine improvements to our Sites.
to help us monitor traffic on our Sites (like many companies, we use Google Analytics to do this)
to identify fraudulent or non-human traffic
to assist with market research
to improve Site functionality
We also use third party cookies for the purpose of advertising. This is where we sell digital advertising space through the use of automated technology via Google AdSense.
These third-party cookies are used within programmatic for measurement and attribution, and management of frequency. They may also be used for personalisation of advertisements based on data you have shared with third parties, to the extent that you have consented to this.
Advertisers sometimes use their own cookies to measure performance and to identify fraudulent or non-human traffic. To the extent that you have given them your consent to do so, advertisers may also provide you with targeted advertising based on their data. For example, advertisers may use a profile they have built either on their own site or on sites that you have previously visited to present you with more relevant advertisements during your visit to the Glasgow Guardian site.