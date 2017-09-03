Steph Scholten takes up Director post at Hunterian Museum

Joshua Gualtieri

Writer

The new Director of the Hunterian Museum has recently taken up his post.

Steph Scholten was appointed this May to replace the departing Director of the Hunterian, Professor David Gaimster.

Scholten comes to The Hunterian with over 25 years’ experience in the cultural sector, as both a museum director and an academic. His previous role was one in which he oversaw the collections and museums of the University of Amsterdam. He spoke enthusiastically about the tasks ahead, describing his new position as “a great pleasure and a fantastic challenge”.

Scholten’s tenure as Director begins at an important time in the museum’s history. The William Hunter Tercentenary in 2018 will celebrate the birth of Hunterian founder Dr William Hunter, born in 1718. Two major exhibitions are scheduled to mark the occasion, created in partnership with the Yale Centre for British Art and the Harvard University Art Museum.

His arrival also comes during the development of the new Hunterian site at Kelvin Hall, part of the expansion of the University campus. With the Collections Study Centre open to the public, the next phase in the expansion of The Hunterian site at Kelvin Hall will include the development of new public galleries for the museum, bringing the collections together under one roof. Once completed, the Kelvin Hall site will be a major addition to Scottish education and tourism.