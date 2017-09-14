University of Glasgow wins Institution of the Year in Herald Awards

Jasmine Urquhart

Writer

The University of Glasgow has won the top honour at the annual Herald Higher Education Awards for the third year in a row.

In addition to winning Higher Educational Institution of the Year, Glasgow has won awards in four other categories.

Among the projects which won Glasgow the top awards was Vires (Virtual Reality Episode of Seizure), which uses real time simulation of LoC (Loss of Consciousness) to teach medical students about taking patient histories. This won the Innovation Technology Excellence Award.

Jason Miles-Campbell of Jisc Scotland, a higher educational charity, noted: “Each of the finalists has shown how new digital tools can make for better teaching, learning and research, with Scottish higher education at the cutting edge of technology-led transformation.”

The Closing The Feedback Loop initiative, which encourages students to take feedback more seriously by withholding grades until their personal reflections have been submitted, earned Glasgow the Enhancing Student Learning Award.

The Simpsons Campaign, which used cartoons from the popular show to illustrate key themes in philosophy and which led to increased enrolments in the subject, won Glasgow the Campaign of the Year award. The project also reached 20 countries and trended on Twitter.

The English for Academic Study and UK Biobank teams were nominated for Student Support Team of the Year and Academic Support Team of the Year respectively.

Principal Anton Muscatelli said: “We are deeply honoured to be named the Higher Education Institution of the Year for the third year running – this award, along with the four categories we won, reflects our strengths across the board.”