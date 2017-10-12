QMU Autumn By-Election Results Announced

Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Finlay McWalter

The results of the Queen Margaret Union’s autumn by-election were announced earlier this evening at Café Twenty2, after voting closed at 5pm.

The three seats available for the position of Current Student Representative A have been filled by Maša Senožetnik (95 votes), Polly Alice Russell (65 votes) and Anoushka Kapoor (64 votes).

The two seats available for the position of Current Student Representative B have been filled by Ruaraidh Campbell (101 votes) and Heather Valentine (72 votes).

Jonathan Telford was uncontested for the position of Former Student Member, and received a total of 123 votes.

There were no candidates that stood for the positions of First Year Current Student Representative A and First Year Current Student Representative B.