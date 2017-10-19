GUU by-election results announced

Tomas Dvorak

Reporter

Morgan Harrold and Francis Webb elected to GUU Board

Glasgow University Union held the by-elections for its Board of Management on Thursday 19 October. The two positions up for election were the Convenor of Games and Present Student Member. Both representatives will stay in office until March 2018.

Nominations were closed on 12 October at midday and the voting took place from 9am to 7pm on Thursday with the vote count starting immediately after the polling closed. Voting was conducted using Single Transferable Vote. All candidates were questioned by the public during the Hustings a day before the election.

The results were announced at 7:45pm on Thursday in the GUU Dining Room. Francis Webb, who ran unopposed, is the new of Convenor of Games elect, while Morgan Harrold succeeded in the race for the Present Student Member, beating Magnus Strachan 237 to 181. Total vote count was 423 with 5 votes spoilt.