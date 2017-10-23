SRC to run open Let’s Talk about Sexual Violence workshops

Amy Shimmin

Writer

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) are running open Let’s Talk About Sexual Violence workshops starting this Wednesday following the successful uptake of the course by over 900 students since its conception.

The project, born from on-campus campaigning at both Glasgow University and Glasgow Caledonian, such as Let’s Talk, has led to all Freshers’ Helpers receiving the training and national press attention within its first year.

The workshops, which last ninety minutes, are peer-led by students trained by Rape Crisis Scotland. They will combine the delivery of information with interactive group discussion. Topics of discussion will include the impact of sexual violence, how to build a supportive community, consent, how to safely intervene as a bystander, and where to find support.

Workshops seek to empower participants to stamp out rape culture in action. Upon completion, students are equipped with information regarding the legal and practical implications of sexual violence, will have worked as a group on case studies of different examples of sexual violence, and will feel more confident in approaching the topic.

There will be two sessions, the first taking place on Wednesday 25 October at 4pm. A second will follow the next Wednesday (1 November) at 5:30pm. Students can register their place online now (locations to be confirmed).

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lets-talk-about-sexual-violence-workshop-tickets-38653879795

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lets-talk-about-sexual-violence-workshop-tickets-38653893837