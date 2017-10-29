University of Glasgow named Scottish University of the Year

Selena Drake

Deputy Editor

The University of Glasgow was recently named Scottish University of the Year by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018.

Graduate prospects, degree completion rates, quality of teaching and student experience were factors that have improved since last year.

Glasgow University has overtaken the University of Dundee, that retained the title for two years in a row.

In addition to this, Glasgow University has risen to 20th in The Sunday Times’ ranking of UK’s top 20 universities, up from 29th place. The University has also come first in subjects for animal science, dentistry and education.

As well as there being an increase in entry standards, more students graduated this year with a first or a 2:1. Over 83% of graduates achieved these degree levels.

The editor of The Sunday Times Good University Guide, Alastair McCall, stated: “Glasgow has secured the rare double of being both Scottish University of the Year and securing a shortlisting for the UK University of the Year title. Both are well-deserved. Ranked second among Scottish institutions in our league table after a jump of nine places this year, the University is going places.

“It is in the midst of one of the biggest capital spends for a Scottish university – around £1bn over the next decade – with the redevelopment of the former Western Infirmary site, which will reshape the city’s West End. It is a great example of the transformational role that can be played by universities, not just in individual lives but in communities more widely and in regional and national domains.

“It recruits internationally based on its outstanding reputation for research, and it has avoided the pitfalls of others in Scotland in being able to provide a student-centric undergraduate experience alongside that. Glasgow’s success in the annual National Student Survey is no accident – and neither is its recognition in our University of the Year awards for 2018.”

Anton Muscatelli, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Glasgow, said: “Being named Scottish University of the Year is a real tribute to the hard work and endeavour of our staff and students and underlines the commitment that we all have in providing the very best student experience.

“The award of Scottish University of the Year comes just a few weeks after Glasgow went up eight places in the Times Higher Education World rankings to 80th and as we begin work on a £1bn redevelopment and expansion of our campus in the west end of the city. The new facilities will be truly world-leading and will further confirm Glasgow as a global centre for learning, teaching and research. At the same time, we are continuing to expand our widening access programmes to ensure that, whatever a student’s background, if they have ambition and talent they will be welcome at Glasgow.”

Kate Powell, President of the Students’ Representative Council, said: “We are so happy that Glasgow has been named as Scottish University of the year. Glasgow is a fantastic place to study, with one of the best student experiences anywhere in the UK. The SRC works hard to represent all students, and the partnership that we have with the university means that we have representation and impact at all levels of decision making.”

The Rector of the University of Glasgow, Aamer Anwar, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and real recognition of the thousands of staff who work at this university and the students who have made it so. This university has been around for over five centuries. It is the fourth oldest university in the English-speaking world. This is again recognition of the fact that we are leaders. We are in the top world 100. We walk in the footsteps of giants. We have inventors; we have scientists; we have doctors; we have lawyers; we have thinkers; we have philosophers in a university that is a cultural colossus. We have people who have all led from the front and made us proud. I am delighted that Glasgow is Scotland’s University of the Year.”