What’s on in Glasgow: festive season edition

Susie Butler

Deputy Culture Editor (travel)

Christmas Markets

St Enoch & George Square Christmas Markets

These famous Christmas markets return for another year. A great alternative to the high street shops. Often pricey, but always worth it, these markets provide all the festive food, drink and Christmas cheer you could hope for. Head up to George Square for a ride on the carousel or the big wheel. Try and hold off until 19 November when the Christmas lights turn on for extra festive feel.

St. Enoch market runs 9 November to 22 December

George Square Market runs 25 November to 29 December

Etsy Made Local

Now in its third year, this two-day event located at the Briggait provides all the Christmas present inspiration you could need. With over 65 local Glasgow designers and stalls each day you’re bound to find that perfect gift.

2-3 December, free

Glasgow Vegan Christmas Festival: 9 December

If you’re looking for something a bit alternative, why not go vegan? Vegan Connections is running a wintry, Christmas themed festival. Promising handmade gifts, festive fun, alternative Christmas vegan food and the option of an evening gig at Mono; this festival promises a cruelty free way to get into the festive spirit.

The market runs from 10am-5pm at the Briggait. Tickets £2 online, £3 on the day.

The Santa Dash: 10 December

Want to work off that food pre-Christmas dinner and raise money for charity? Why not join a sea of Santas for the annual 5k Santa-Dash. The fun run takes place through the centre of Glasgow and is open to anyone. Registration is still open online, with Santa suits costing £15. If the festive spirit is yet to kick in, this is the one for you

The Santa Dash starts in George Square at 10am, but don’t forget to be there for 9:30 to ensure you don’t miss out on one of those attractive beards.

Christmas at the GFT

Arguably one of the best parts of Christmas: the films. Get your festive celebrations on at the GFT Christmas season. They’re screening all the essentials of Christmas cinema, multiple times every day in their generous festive schedule, including a Calamity Jane sing-a-long. Other films include:

It’s a Wonderful Life: 8-24 December

Elf: 15-23 December

Miracle on 34th Street: 23 December

The Muppet Christmas Carol: 17-24 December

Ticket prices start at £5.50

Christmas at the theatre

No Christmas would be complete without a visit to the theatre. From pantos to Christmas favourites, Glasgow is the place to be this Christmas.

The Snowman: A festive favourite never to be discounted. Who says Christmas doesn’t start in November. This touring production is said to be magical and a truly amazing stage show.

The Snowman plays at the Theatre Royal, 15- 19 November. Tickets start at £22

A Christmas carol: One for the Scrooges and the musical theatre fans alike. A Glasgow Light Opera Club production which promises to be a fantastic trip out. The traditional story produced alongside some memorable songs.

A Christmas Carol plays at King’s Theatre, November 14- 18. Tickets start at £15.90

Elf the Musical: If the film just isn’t enough, why not get a bit closer to Buddy the Elf. Unsurprisingly tickets are rapidly running out for this one, but the matinee performances still have seats.

Elf the Musical plays at King’s Theatre, November 21-25. Tickets start at £11.90

Cinderella: Of course, the guide wouldn’t be complete without at least one pantomime suggestion. Cinderella as just one of multiple pantos running in Glasgow this season including Sleeping Beauty. No one is ever too old for some traditional slapstick humour.

Cinderella plays at the Citizen’s Theatre, 28 November- 31 December. Tickets start at £14.50

Thanksgiving Feast at Hillhead Bookclub- 23 November

Why wait until the 25 for the best part of the festive season? Head over to the Bookclub for some Thanksgiving grub. With promises of turkey and pecan pie, this should be on the top of Christmas list. 3 courses for £16.95 is a price not to be sniffed at. Make sure to book the Christmas cracker asap.

Christmas on Byres Road- 26 November

The West End has plenty to offer in terms of Christmas celebrations. The Christmas lights will be turned on 26 November followed by plenty of market action, elves, entertainment, and an impressive 20ft tree.

Events run 12pm-7pm, lights switch on 6:30pm, a perfect way to end the day in the library.

The Gatsby Club Winter Ball- 25 November

Transporting you back to the 1920s, The Gatsby Club’s Winter Ball promises to be an eventful night. Dress up in your best 1920s attire to dance along to the swing band, cabaret, burlesque, comedy and illusionists. If you didn’t manage to get Daft Friday tickets and are looking for an excuse to dress up, or just fancy a night of frivolous flapper dancing with a gramophone DJ, head down to the GUU.

General Admission £18, After show £7. Tickets available online until 25 November