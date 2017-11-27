St Andrew’s Day torchlight parade to take place in West End

Cecilia Rostboell Norberg

On Thursday 30 November, a torchlight parade will walk through the West End to celebrate St Andrew’s Day.

Organised by the West End Festival, the parade will begin at the Queen Margaret Drive football pitches, where the procession gathers at 6pm. Afterwards it will walk through the West End and end up at Kelvin Way. The parade will be accompanied by musicians, fire dancers and pipe bands.

This will mark the second time that the parade has taken place, following an inaugural parade in 2016 which had around 2,000 watchers and participants.

If interested on joining in on the festivities, £2 can be saved by buying a torch-voucher for £8 via the festival website (westendfestival.co.uk). If you prefer to participate without a torch this will only cost £8. All money collected through torch sales will be donated to a local charity.

The full timetable for the parade is detailed below:

– 6pm: The procession gathers at Queen Margaret Drive football pitches

– 6:30pm: The parade moves down Queen Margaret Drive, then Byres Road, Church Street and past Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

– 7:15pm: The parade arrives at Kelvin Way