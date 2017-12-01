Charity naked calendar on sale at Glasgow University to raise money for Anthony Nolan

Holly Sloey

News Editor

Glasgow Marrow’s second annual naked sports calendar is currently on sale.

The calendar features members of a number of university sports teams, including GUSSC, fencing, rugby, swimming, water polo and women’s basketball, amongst others. Several members of Glasgow Marrow have also posed for photos.

As with last year, the proceeds from calendar sales will be given to Anthony Nolan, a charity of which Glasgow Marrow is the student branch. Anthony Nolan works for those suffering from blood cancers and disorders, attempting to find them matches for stem cell transplants, improve post-transplant care and raise money for further research into such disorders.

Last year’s calendar raised over £1000, and the society are keen to beat this figure with this year’s sales. Calendars cost £8 each, and £14 for two. Glasgow Marrow hope to have the majority of orders placed by 1 December if possible, however orders will still be able to be made after this date. They can be ordered from the following link: https://glasgowmarrow.org/calendar