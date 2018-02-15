Student election nominations open

Holly Sloey

News Editor

The Student Representative Council (SRC)’s 2018 spring election nominations are now open.

Nominations can be put forward for 41 different positions on the Council, including the 4 paid sabbatical positions (President, Vice President Education, Vice President Student Activities, and VP Student Support). Other available positions are the various academic officers, and welfare and opportunities officers, including those responsibility for ensuring equality in terms of race, sexuality and gender identity, disability, mental health and age.

Nominations will close at 4pm on 16 February. Voting opens on 28 February and closes on 1 March 5pm. Results will be announced on the same day at around 6:30pm.

The Queen Margaret Union (QMU)’s spring election nominations for its Board of Management opened on 12 February, and will remain open until 23 February. Positions available include President, Vice Presidents for both Membership, Clubs and Societies and the Board itself, a number of convenor roles including Events Convenor and Publications Convenor, Current Student Representatives and Former Student Member. Hustings will be on 26 February at 6pm and the President’s debate the next day at 7pm.

Polling will take place between 9am on 28 February and 5pm on 1 March.

Glasgow University Sports Association (GUSA) also opened their nominations on 12 February, and these will remain open until 21 February. GUSA is looking for a new President, Vice President, Secretary, as well a number of convenor roles including Fundraising and Outreach Convenor, Alumni Convenor and Events Convenor. Candidates for Executive positions must have been GUSA Council members for at least one year, and those standing for the Finance Convenor and Travel Convenor positions must be members of a University of Glasgow Sports club.

GUSA polling will take place on 28 February and 1 March. Those wishing to vote must be GUSA members by 21 February.

Glasgow University Union (GUU) nominations will open later in the month on 19 February and close on 22 February. Hustings for candidates are to be held on 28 February and voting is to take place 28 February-1 March. An information night will be held tonight in the GUU at 8pm.