GUSA President to run unopposed

Holly Sloey

News Editor

Glasgow University Sports Association (GUSA) has announced the full list of nominees for its upcoming spring elections.

Eight out of the 12 available positions have only one nominee, meaning that 67% of next year’s GUSA Council will have been elected unopposed, including the Council Secretary, Alumni Convenor and Fundraising and Outreach Convenor.

Paddy Everingham, this year’s Vice President, is set to be next year’s President after no other candidates were nominated for the position. The current Finance Convenor, Shereif Kholeif, and the current Publicity Convenor, Olivia Robertson, will compete for the Vice President position.

GUSA’s spring elections will take place on 28 February and 1 March, with results being announced shortly after polling closes.