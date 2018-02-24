QMU only student body with contested President

Holly Sloey

News Editor

Nominations for the Queen Margaret Union’s (QMU) spring elections have been announced.

The only one of the four student bodies to have a contested President position this year, the QMU is set to have either Mata Durkin or Mitchell Welsh in the role. Last year, five people stood for QMU President.

Charles Sherrington is running unopposed for VP Board of Management, and Courtney Hughes and Fay Pennington are both running for VP Membership, Clubs and Societies.

All other positions will go to unopposed candidates, with the exception of Non-Student Member, for which there are two candidates running.

Polling is set to take place on 28 February and 1 March, and results will be announced on 1 March.