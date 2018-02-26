As it happened: SRC non-sabbatical heckling

Welcome to the Glasgow Guardian’s live blog of the QMU hustings, which will take place at 6pm on 26 February. Feel free to tweet us any comments or questions @GlasgowGuardian or message the Glasgow Guardian Facebook page. You can…
Welcome to the Glasgow Guardian’s live blog of the GUSA hustings! This event will begin at 6pm on 26 February. Feel free to tweet us any comments or questions @GlasgowGuardian or message the Glasgow Guardian Facebook page. You can…
Welcome to the closed Glasgow Guardian Live Blog for the Rectorial Hustings! If you have any questions or comments for us, please tweet us at @GlasgowGuardian. You can also send a Facebook message to the Glasgow Guardian page. All…
Welcome to the complete Glasgow Guardian live blog for the SRC Sabbatical Hustings! The debates were a chance to discuss the candidates’ manifestos and ask questions. You can read and watch all our interviews and analysis for the SRC…
Here you can view the Glasgow Guardian closed live blog of the non-sabb SRC Heckling, as it…
The SRC Non-Sabbatical Heckling is an event which provides the opportunity for students to ask the candidates questions about their campaigns. Watch our footage from the event here and see our live blogging from when it happened.