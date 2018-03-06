Editorial: GUU Hustings apparently happened last night

Editor
Not that the GUU is especially given to transparency or democracy, but this is poor even by their standards.The Glasgow Guardianhas heard unconfirmed reports that the social media officer for the GUU had spilled so much VK on their keyboard that it was impossible to adequately alert the electorate.
The GUU has shown an enormous amount of contempt for democracy in this election and this is part of the wider problem. Perhaps given the financial strength of the union through its two hotspots of debauchery, the Hive and the Beer Bar, it sees itself as above the court of public opinion. If this is the case then it presumably sees itself as no more than a cheap watering hole for students who don’t really care. We can only assume next election season it will abandon all pretence of democracy and crown the winner of the Iron Stomach President instead.