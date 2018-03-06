Editorial: GUU Hustings apparently happened last night

Hamish Morrison

Editor

Not that you would know, but apparently the GUU hustings took place last night. They had originally been scheduled for Wednesday 28 February but were postponed due to the Beast from the East. The GUU posted an update yesterday announcing that their annual meeting was to take place at 7pm, with the announcement for hustings conveniently buried after this message (with a mere eight hours warning for anyone with any interest in attending) – no mention was made of this on the official Facebook event for the election. In fact, if you were going purely by the GUU’s own promotional material on Facebook, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the election had been and gone by now.

Not that the GUU is especially given to transparency or democracy, but this is poor even by their standards.The Glasgow Guardianhas heard unconfirmed reports that the social media officer for the GUU had spilled so much VK on their keyboard that it was impossible to adequately alert the electorate.