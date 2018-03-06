Student election voting opens tomorrow

Katy Scott

Editor

Voting in the University of Glasgow’s student elections will open tomorrow at 9am, following a week-long delay due to the harsh weather conditions and the resultant red alert weather warning and campus closure.

The polling for the Students’ Representative Council, Queen Margaret Union, and Glasgow University Sports Association elections open tomorrow at 9am, and the Glasgow University Union’s vote opens at 9amon Thursday. All voting closes at 5pm on Thursday 8 March.

Results for each of the student bodies are expected to be announced at around 6:30pm on Thursday.

Three of next year’s four student body Presidents will be elected uncontested, including the GUU who will have their first female President in 15 years.

SRC President Kate Powell commented: “It is so important that students turn out to vote as these positions really do have the power to change your student experience. Student representatives have the power to secure extra funding for services, launch training initiatives and influence policy and decisions. It really is up to you to decide who will represent your interests. Voting takes two minutes – go log on and have your voice heard!”