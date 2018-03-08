First ever all female exec at GUU

Nour El-Issa
Features Editor
The quickest-ever results at the GUU, having been counted and announced within half an hour, are as follows:
President: Ailsa Jones
Vice President: Gavin Muir
Honorary Treasurer: Colin Woods
Honorary Secretary: Keri Anderson
Asst. Honorary Secretary: Jenna Macfarlane
Former Student Members: Paul Sweeney MP; Gavin Tulloch
Debates Convenor: Harry Coloe
Games Convenor: Ryan Christie
Libraries Convenor: Owain Campton
Entertainments Committee: Michael Campbell
PSMs (1 year): Samuel Brewer; Sarah Findlay; Morgan Harrold; Aoife McCarron; Magnus Strachan
PSMs (2 year): Matilda Handley; Kate McMahon; Matthew Miller