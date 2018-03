Jasmine Urquhart

Deputy News Editor

Paddy Everingham has been elected GUSA President in an uncontested race.

Shereif Kholeif, the former finance convener of GUSA and captain of the Muy Thai club, beat his opponent, Olivia Robertson to secure the position of GUSA Vice President.

Sami Mustapha is elected publicity convener and Liv Turner as finance convener.