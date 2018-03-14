Glasgow University win eighth consecutive Taxis Cup

Sports Editor
Strathclyde won events such as Badminton, Fencing and Men’s Hockey, while GCU won only the athletics tournament, however neither had enough to dethrone Glasgow and deny them an eighth straight title. All 700+ athletes taking part wore rainbow laces to support Stonewall Scotland.
In the Men’s Rugby it was a similar story with GCU unable to turn up to the event. In all the all important one-off game this created, Glasgow won 22-19 against their rivals in a tense match.
In the Badminton, Glasgow had less success, winning just one of their six matches, as Strathclyde took all three points.
There was controversy for Glasgow’s Athletics club on a mixed day for them. Glasgow’s men’s won the 4 x 100, while both Glasgow teams won the 4 x 400m relay. However, the women’s team were disqualified from the 4 x 100.
Full results:
Athletics: Caledonian
Badminton: Strathclyde
Basketball (Men’s): Strathclyde
Basketball (Women’s) Glasgow
Cross Country: Glasgow
Equestrian: Glasgow
Fencing: Strathclyde
Football (Men’s): Glasgow
Football (Women’s): Glasgow
Golf: Strathclyde
Hockey (Men’s): Strathclyde
Hockey (Women’s): Glasgow
Netball: Glasgow
Rugby (Men’s): Glasgow
Rugby (Women’s): Glasgow
Snowsports: Glasgow
Swimming: Draw*
Tennis: Strathclyde
Trampolining: Glasgow
Volleyball (Men’s): Glasgow
Volleyball (Women’s): Glasgow
*No overall winner for Swimming
Overall: Glasgow