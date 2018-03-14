Glasgow University win eighth consecutive Taxis Cup

Max Kelly

Sports Editor

Glasgow University have won the Glasgow Taxis Cup for the eighth consecutive year. Their win of the intervarsity tournament in which the University’s teams compete in sixteen sports against city rivals Strathclyde and Glasgow Caledonian (GCU) was announced at Scotstoun following the conclusion of the Badminton tournament.

Strathclyde won events such as Badminton, Fencing and Men’s Hockey, while GCU won only the athletics tournament, however neither had enough to dethrone Glasgow and deny them an eighth straight title. All 700+ athletes taking part wore rainbow laces to support Stonewall Scotland.

In the football, both Glasgow University’s men and women’s teams reigned supreme. The men’s team won both their games without conceding a goal – beating Strathclyde 1-0 and GCU 2-0 to seal the overall win. In the women’s competition, GCU were unable to field a team to play competitively so only the only match to officially go ahead was Glasgow vs Strathclyde a game that finished 2-0 to Glasgow.