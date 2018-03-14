Glasgow University win eighth consecutive Taxis Cup

Published

Credit: University of Glasgow Sport

Max Kelly
Sports Editor
Glasgow University have won the Glasgow Taxis Cup for the eighth consecutive year. Their win of the intervarsity tournament in which the University’s teams compete in sixteen sports against city rivals Strathclyde and Glasgow Caledonian (GCU) was announced at Scotstoun following the conclusion of the Badminton tournament.
Strathclyde won events such as Badminton, Fencing and Men’s Hockey, while GCU won only the athletics tournament, however neither had enough to dethrone Glasgow and deny them an eighth straight title. All 700+ athletes taking part wore rainbow laces to support Stonewall Scotland.
In the football, both Glasgow University’s men and women’s teams reigned supreme. The men’s team won both their games without conceding a goal – beating Strathclyde 1-0 and GCU 2-0 to seal the overall win. In the women’s competition, GCU were unable to field a team to play competitively so only the only match to officially go ahead was Glasgow vs Strathclyde a game that finished 2-0 to Glasgow.

In the Men’s Rugby it was a similar story with GCU unable to turn up to the event. In all the all important one-off game this created, Glasgow won 22-19 against their rivals in a tense match.

In the Badminton, Glasgow had less success, winning just one of their six matches, as Strathclyde took all three points.

There was controversy for Glasgow’s Athletics club on a mixed day for them. Glasgow’s men’s won the 4 x 100, while both Glasgow teams won the 4 x 400m relay. However, the women’s team were disqualified from the 4 x 100.

Full results:

Athletics: Caledonian
Badminton: Strathclyde
Basketball (Men’s): Strathclyde
Basketball (Women’s) Glasgow
Cross Country: Glasgow
Equestrian: Glasgow
Fencing: Strathclyde
Football (Men’s): Glasgow
Football (Women’s): Glasgow
Golf: Strathclyde
Hockey (Men’s): Strathclyde
Hockey (Women’s): Glasgow
Netball: Glasgow
Rugby (Men’s): Glasgow
Rugby (Women’s): Glasgow
Snowsports: Glasgow
Swimming: Draw*
Tennis: Strathclyde
Trampolining: Glasgow
Volleyball (Men’s): Glasgow
Volleyball (Women’s): Glasgow

*No overall winner for Swimming

Overall: Glasgow