New app to help students manage mental illness and stress

Jonathan Peters

Writer

MyTherapy has been developed to help students in the busy exam period keep on top of their medication

A new app has been designed by Glasgow University students which aims to help students manage their health and well being. MyTherapy helps users stay on top of their medication plan and track their symptoms.

Research commissioned by UniHealth last year found that 82% of students suffer from stress and anxiety, while 45% have at one stage experienced depression. Medication is often used to help people get through difficult times, and this app is designed to help people stay on top of their schedules.

The creator of the app, Ruairidh Barlow, told us that he felt there wasn’t anything which offered this service available. As he explained: “Stress and mental health are massive issues for students, most of us know someone managing a condition, and that’s just the ones we know about. We are just starting to open up regarding this sensitive topic and so we are still working out ways to address and help those facing these illnesses.”

“The MyTherapy app is a tool designed to improve exactly that – whatever medication plan or regime you’re on, it helps you stick to it. On top of that, you can log symptoms, side effects or just generally how you’re feeling. An overview of how you’re doing gives you a good idea of what’s working for you and what’s not.”

The issues around mental health at university are starting to be addressed, with the SRC running interactive workshops to increase mental health awareness. Mind Your Mate workshops focus on suicide prevention, the causes of mental illness, as well as how to access help and support networks within the University and local area. It has proved to be popular among Glasgow students and staff.

Barlow hopes his app will contribute to the discussion around mental health at university, while making it easier for those suffering from mental illness to stay on top of their medication. As he explains: “It’s hard to stick to a rigid routine, especially at university and especially during exams, but the app stops you going off-course, even when everything else seems like chaos.”

MyTherapy is available for free on both iOS and Android, in the App Store and the Google Play Store.