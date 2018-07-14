Overcrowding causes chaos at Glasgow Pride

Laurie Clarke

Editor-in-Chief

Calls for refunds and explanations across social media have so far gone unanswered

Glasgow Pride has been the subject of widespread criticism today after announcing that the event is over capacity.

Reportedly hundreds of ticket-holders remain queued outside Kelvingrove Park with no information on whether they will be admitted.

Frustrated attendees have taken to social media to voice their concerns, with many asking the organisation how to process refunds for unused tickets costing up to £45. Many ticket-holders are also seeking compensation for travel and hotel expenses incurred in anticipation of the event.

Concern for the people in attendance has grown with reports of people fainting after hours queuing in 24 degree heat. Attendees who have been admitted to the event have reported further complications, with a lack of staff on hand to help and no water available inside.

Attendee Michelle Jamieson told The Glasgow Guardian: “The pride events are a complete shambles really, and the organisers are trying to gloss over it and really aren’t providing any information. Almost as if they’re sweeping it under the carpet. I think it just reinforces how far pride has come from its origins.”

Maresa McGowan shared their experience on Twitter: “Just been told #glasgowpride sold 16 THOUSAND tickets when the venue is maximum 6 thousand. Can’t get in or out.”

“Inevitably, people rioted and all pushed together against the barriers. People are crying and fainting everywhere, this is horrible.”

Attendees who gained entry to the park, however, have shared video footage of the event, undermining the organiser’s claims of overcrowding.

Georgie McBeth described the event: “Zero organisation. Thousands still waiting to get in with zero duty of care carried out to those crushed at the gates. There were several people who passed out at the front as the sun was beating down and nobody was bothering to give out any water. My partner and I decided to leave and try to speak to someone about getting a refund and going home as this is certainly not the pride event we have been looking forward to all year.”

When Georgie finally entered the event, however, it was to see “nothing but empty space.”

On their official Facebook page, Glasgow Pride briefly addressed the overcrowding: “The interest in Pride Glasgow today has far exceeded our expectations, our parade had over 12,000 march, the largest number in our history.”

Though the organisers “apologise unreservedly to those people who purchased tickets and were unable to enter the site”, no official statement has been made on the subject of refunding unused tickets.