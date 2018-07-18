University chaplain that called Glasgow Pride “a gross offence to God” removed from position

Georgina Hayes

Father Mark Morris, University Chaplain for Glasgow Caledonian University, made the remarks just days after Pride celebrations saw thousands across Glasgow take part

Glasgow Caledonian University have announced that Father Mark Morris, the University Chaplain, has been told that he will not be returning to his role.

This announcement comes after the priest described Glasgow Pride as “a gross offence to God” at a rosary of reparation service held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Balornock, Glasgow, on Monday 16 July.

The comments were made just days after Pride events throughout Glasgow saw thousands of people take part, including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Professor Pamela Gillies, Principal of Glasgow Caledonian University, commented via the University’s Twitter page: “Following due consultation Father Mark Morris will not return to his chaplaincy role at the University in September. The University will work with the Archdiocese of Glasgow to ensure the continued provision of chaplaincy support for students and staff at our Faith and Belief centre when the new term starts. The University is strongly inclusive and committed to supporting equality and diversity on campus.”