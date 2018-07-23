Glasgow misses out on being Channel 4’s second HQ location

Georgina Hayes

Editor-in-Chief

The city has instead been shortlisted as a potential location for two smaller creative hubs

Glasgow has missed out on becoming Channel 4’s new second headquarters location. A prerequisite for potential candidates was a population of over 200,000 and a travel time to London of less than three hours.

The city’s bid to home Channel 4’s second headquarters was masterminded by Stuart Cosgrove, a broadcaster and journalist who served as the channel’s controller of arts and entertainment and then head of programmes. The campaign was also supported by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The narrowed-down shortlist for the new creative hub means that Birmingham, Leeds and Greater Manchester will all compete to home the new headquarters.

Despite missing out on the main headquarters, Glasgow has been separately shortlisted as a potential location for two new but smaller creative hubs, which will focus on commissioning new programmes. Cardiff and Bristol have also been shortlisted.