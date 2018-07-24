O2 Academy to host music and STEM day for young women

Georgina Hayes

Editor-in-Chief

Young women between the ages of 16 and 24 can apply to take part in the skills day, which will be held on Saturday 22 September

AllGirlRhythm are offering a science and technology skills day event for young women between the ages of 16 and 24.

The free event will focus on live music, gigs and technology, with the aim of helping young women interested in technology and music build upon their confidence and employability. Participants will also get the chance to meet people working in the industry.

Social enterprise Stemettes – an organisation working to help young women get into STEM – will host the event, which will be held at the O2 Academy on Saturday 22 September.

Applicants can apply for the event via Go Think Big. The minimum age for participation is 16.