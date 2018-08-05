QMU to host live music event to combat racism

Bronagh Kate

Queen Margaret Union are to host a live music event tonight titled “Love Glasgow Hate Racism”. Organised by the United Glasgow Football Club and the Glasgow St Pauli Supporters Club, the event is an attempt to fight back against racism in Scotland. With an impressive lineup of Mick Hargan, The Exiles, Joe Solo, The Wakes and Los Fastidios, tickets have very nearly sold out.

Sponsored by Unite Scotland, an organisation fighting for a fairer Scotland, buying a ticket means donating to a good cause. Half of the event’s proceeds will go towards the Scottish Refugee Council, an independent charity committed to aiding asylum seekers and refugees across Scotland. With the recent news concerning the eviction of refugees from their homes in Glasgow, this is a perfect opportunity to help those in need.

Venue: Queen Margaret Union, 22 University Gardens, Glasgow, G12 8QN.

Date and Time: Sunday 5 August, 5pm – 11pm

Tickets are £15 and can be bought here.

There will also be a few tickets available at the door.