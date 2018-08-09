MyCampus shutdown pushes back enrolment date

Hamish Morrison

News Editor

Many students have expressed their frustration with the delay, calling it “typical” of the system

Enrolment for the next academic year has been postponed to 14 August, due to “continuing issues” with MyCampus.

The system, which has been undergoing maintenance work over the summer was temporarily down today leading to the University postponing enrolment.

Enrolment has been open since 1 August for certain subjects and had been “working well” until yesterday when the system began to slow, eventually crashing today.

Students took to Twitter to express their frustration about the shutdown, with many claiming the failure was “typical” of the system.

Enrolment for continuing undergraduates will reopen 14 of August, with postgraduate research students, MBChB students, and students taking courses in conjunction with the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China and the Singapore Institute of Technology (only for those studying engineering, computing science and nursing) will be able to enroll from 13 August.

David Duncan, the Chief Operating Officer of the University offered his apologies for the failure in an announcement on the (now functioning) MyCampus and assured students that this will not disadvantage them with regards to class number restrictions.