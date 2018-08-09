Scottish Government to make up Glasgow Rape Crisis funding shortfall

Georgina Hayes

Editor-in-Chief

The centre recently lost a grant from BBC Children in Need, forcing it to close its waiting list

The Scottish Government have announced that they will provide an extra £35,000 to Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis after a funding grant from BBC Children in Need was not renewed. The decision comes after the centre had to cut some essential services due to funding loss, including shutting down the wait list for any new survivors seeking support.

Equalities Minister Christina McKelvie announced the funding to make up the shortfall facing the organisation. She said:

“I’m pleased that we can provide this emergency funding which I hope will allow Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis to reopen its waiting list and continue to deliver the same level of service.

“We will continue to engage with Rape Crisis Scotland to assess this situation and to take a long term approach so that local rape crisis centres can continue to provide vital services not just in Glasgow, but across the country.”

The organisation is always looking for extra money to improve the essential services they provide to women and girls who have been sexually assaulted and abused. If you want to help, be it through volunteering, donating or fundraising, then further information can be found here.