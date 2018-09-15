Rosie’s recs: screenings and events

Rosie Beattie

Columnist – Film & TV

Looking for a cinematic experience that’s a bit different? Luckily for all you film enthusiasts, Glasgow is bubbling with alternative and quirky film screenings and events that take place across the city all year round. In my column, I will be writing about some of Glasgow’s most innovative and exciting film screening events. To start off, here is a list of my top five recommendations of venues and organisations for those who may be less familiar with Glasgow’s alternative cinema scene. Check out all organisations on social media to keep up to date on events!

Glasgow Film Theatre (GFT)

You would be surprised at the number of students who never make a visit to the beloved GFT. There is truly something for everyone in this cinema, which screens a mixture of independent, foreign, classic and cult films and documentaries. The last few months alone have already seen screenings of Hitchcock’s classics, a series of Studio Ghibli films, Jaws, Cabaret (a personal favourite), and the restored cult classic Heathers. So, if you’re feeling like venturing outside of your cinematic comfort zone then the GFT is the perfect place to start.

Burnt Church Film Club

Burnt Church Film Club is certainly one for those who enjoy cult classics or horror. These film screenings are hosted in The Flying Duck restaurant in the city centre. Not only are classics such as The Lost Boys and Blade Runner (recent sell-out screenings) shown, but often special guests from the films are invited along for Q&As – Mean Girls’ Daniel Franzese (Damien) made an appearance in August. Screenings by Burnt Church are frequent and often extremely popular, so online booking is advised with this one!

Eatfilm at Sloans Bar

Fancy dinner and a movie for two, for under £15? Eatfilm, based in Sloans bar in the city centre, offers dinner and a film screening for two for only £13.95. Always on a Tuesday evening, this makes for a great mid-week break from studying. Upcoming screenings include Moulin Rouge (18 Sep), Clueless (25 Sep) and The Breakfast Club (2 Oct). Tickets are available from Eventbrite where many more screenings are listed.

Café Flicker at GMAC

Café Flicker is a monthly “open screen” event ran by GMAC Film which allows local independent filmmakers to showcase all forms of short film content. For those of you who are interested in local talent or perhaps interested in filmmaking yourself, attendance only costs £3. This monthly screening is an excellent opportunity for students who fancy networking and finding out more about getting started in the film industry. GMAC is located on the fifth floor of 103 Trongate, where the screenings take place.

Grosvenor Cinema

The Grosvenor cinema is ideally located on Ashton Lane, a hugely popular student spot just off campus. This cinema provides a more traditional cinema experience, offering a mixture of new releases and special events such as sing-a-longs, Q&As and “boozy brunches”. So take that well-deserved break from university work for a movie in this chill atmosphere.