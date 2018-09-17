A Freshers’ guide to student theatre

Julia Hegele

Deputy Culture Editor – Theatre

Theatre Editor Julia Hegele’s tips for navigating the Glasgow student theatre scene

New to Glasgow Uni? Here’s a rundown of the collegiate performance programs in and around your new home! From en masse musicals to more abstract ventures, this is your guide to exploring this university’s ever-growing theatre scene.

Student Theatre at Glasgow (STAG)

The most recognisable name in student theatre at Glasgow is just that, the aptly named STAG. Arguably the most prolific theatrical society on campus, STAG produces a whopping 22 productions a year. From the all inclusive New Talent Nights in October, to the Fringe-focused New Works Festival in the spring, STAG fosters an environment for any level of performer to stretch their potential, be it on stage, on script, or behind the scenes.Keep in contact with STAG at studenttheatreatglasgow.com

The Cecilian Society

Cecilians make up Glasgow’s foremost musical theatre society. Founded in 1952, they continue to encourage inclusivity as well as Pontiac performances. The society’s open chorus policy ensures anyone who auditions will be able to sing their heart out, while also catering to those who favour working behind the scenes. Whether you audition for their Weekend Show in September or their Main Show in February, you’re sure to have a blast!Stay in the loop at ceciliansociety.co.uk

Glasgow International Student Theatre

Looking for theatre with emphasis outside of English-language texts? GIST is the company for you! The fledgling society emerged last year and already is paving a path towards more inclusive collegiate theatre. From Chekov to Molnár, GIST has tackled some of the most complex subject matter in the canon. Join them this year for even more international exploration!Check out GIST on Facebook @GISTheatre

GLAsgow Stand-Up and Sketch Society

If you’re looking to laugh a lot– and I mean A LOT– GLASS in the place to be. Consistently performing new and improvised comedy and sketch material makes this society one of the most interesting and consistently engaging performance outlets on campus. Their specials are always on and there is always room for newcomers, so feel free to pop out of your comfort zone and onto the stage!Find something to laugh about on Facebook @GLASSociety

Epilogue Theatre

While technically non-collegiate, Epilogue deserves not only a mention but a standing ovation. Formed in 2017, this company showcases delightfully impactful small cast musicals with open call auditions, each production in tandem with a charity in need of support. Currently in search of their cast for their third show, Epilogue is the perfect place to hone your musical skill and make a difference in our greater community at the same time.Visit Epilogue at epiloguetheatre.co.uk

Glasgow University Shakespeare Society

If traditional theatre is more your scene, look no further than GUSS. Each production put on by the Shakespeare Society seeks to appreciate and understand the Bard and his literary contemporaries. With clever period changes and an emphasis on culturally relevant works, GUSS ensures the preservation of Shakespeare in a new generation of student actors with every production they put on.Get in touch with GUSS on Facebook @glasgowuniversityshakespearesociety

Aloud

Rather than scripted plays, Aloud focuses primarily on the art of spoken word poetry. From charming comedic poems to intensely political movements, Aloud is an all-inclusive haven for creative expression. Open mics are held regularly in Jim’s Bar where anyone is welcome to share their poetry. Even if you aren’t keen on performing yourself, stop by to listen to some of the most impassioned and impressive poets on our campus.Keep up to date on all things Aloud on Facebook @QMUaloud