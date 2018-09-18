Date rape drug allegedly causes serious accident on Sauchiehall Street

Hamish Morrison

News Editor

The victim’s sister urges Glasgow locals to be extra vigilant against drink spiking

A twenty-year-old girl who fell head-first from her window is recovering in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow after allegedly being spiked in a nightclub.

Alix Taylor is believed to have been spiked in a Glasgow nightclub along with one of her male friends on Tuesday 11 September. After being taken home by a friend, passers-by saw her naked and screaming out of the window of her flat on Sauchiehall Street. They called the police, believing it was a sex attack and attempted to scale the wall to help. Alix then fell head first from her first-floor window onto the concrete ground below, fracturing her skull.

She was taken to the intensive care unit at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Govan and has now been transferred to a non-emergency ward. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Her sister, Ellie Taylor, believes that she was spiked using the date-rape drug GHB. This has not been confirmed as hospitals do not test for it except in cases of rape or sexual assault.

She claims in a Facebook post about the attack that when the police accessed her sister’s flat she had strewn her belongings across the floor, suggesting that she had been hallucinating. Taylor also alleges that she witnessed a man who had bought her sister a drink acting “creepy and aggressive towards her”.

Taylor, from Banchory, said of her sister: “She has been extremely lucky, we could easily be planning her funeral just now.”