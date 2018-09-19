LGBTQIA+ bookshop opens its doors to Glasgow

Laurie Clarke

Editor-in-Chief

Glasgow’s first LGBTQIA+ speciality bookshop opened in Govanhill last week on 12 September.

Owned and operated by “wife and wife team” Charlotte and Fi Duffy-Scott, Category is Books is self-described as a “fiercely independent Queer bookshop in the southside of Glasgow.”

Category is Books specialises in content created by or for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and stocks a diverse range of publications, from new and secondhand books, multilingual content, and stock from “mainstream publishing houses, independent publishers, small presses and zine distros.”

As a community installation, the shop is also utilised as a creative centre for LGBTQIA+ locals to host events, such as poetry workshops and fundraisers. Inclusivity and accessibility are at the heart of the project, and married team Charlotte and Fi have expressed a welcome to any patrons, both within and without the LGBTQIA+ community. The shop is wheelchair accessible and aims to be as Autism-friendly as possible, with Wednesdays dedicated to accessibility and comfort for customers with Autism.

The shop has already gained substantial support from the LGBTQIA+ and local community alike, with over 2,000 followers on Twitter.

On their official website, owners Charlotte and Fi have stated: “We hope to create a space for the LGBTQIA+ community and our allies to learn about, be inspired by and share in our love of queer history, culture, writing and storytelling.”

Category is Books can be located on 34 Allison Street, G42 8NN, and is open Wednesday to Sunday, 11am – 6pm.