Major upgrades planned for Glasgow East End parks and water spaces

Ronan Martin

Writer

The work is intended to bring environmental, economic and social benefits to the East End

Work has begun on “blue and green” infrastructure projects in Glasgow’s East End. The Greater Easterhouse Green Infrastructure project will create high quality “green” park land and “blue” water spaces for the residents of Blairtummock, Cranhill, and Ruchanzie in the greater Easterhouse area.

The works will aim to develop the natural resources in the area, encourage the use of local parks, and prevent flooding by creating new drainage capacities. New ponds will be developed and parklands improved to breathe new life into under or disused public spaces. Paths will be laid to improve access to green spaces, and tree-planting and landscaping improvements will take place.

Councillor Kenny McLean, City Convener for Neighbourhoods, Housing, and Public Realm, said: “The Greater Easterhouse Green Infrastructure Project will bring great environmental, economic and social benefits to this part of the city. I am delighted to see work beginning on the scheme, which will develop local natural resources to make them even more attractive for local people to use, reduce flooding, allow more homes to be built, and bring more visitors to the area.”

Dr. Mike Cantlay OBE, Chair of Scottish Natural Heritage, said: “Access to nature has a big impact on our physical and mental well-being. By transforming these three areas of vacant and derelict land into urban greenspace, we will connect more people with nature and encourage them to embrace the outdoors.”

Jointly funded by Scottish Natural Heritage through the European Regional Development Fund, and the Glasgow City Region City Deal through the Metropolitan Glasgow Strategic Drainage Partnership, the Greater Easterhouse Green Infrastructure project intends to deliver economic, social, and environmental revitalisation to the Greater Easterhouse area of the city, and provide valuable drainage capacity to ameliorate the risks of flooding in Glasgow.