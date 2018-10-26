UofG Principal promises support to non-UK EU university staff

Osama Abou-zeid

Writer

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli provided an update of what the university is doing to lessen the impact of Brexit

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Glasgow, has released a statement to reassure non-UK EU staff members in the run-up to Britain’s scheduled withdrawal from the European Union on 29 March 2019.

In the statement, Professor Muscatelli – who himself holds dual UK/Italian citizenship – says that the University has been taking steps to lessen the impact of Brexit, and promises support to the aforementioned staff members.

He emphasises that the University is doing everything it can to voice its concerns to both the UK and Scottish governments, regarding the important status of Higher Education in the Brexit negotiations and the securing of rights for non-UK EU colleagues.

In addition, the University has also pushed for clarification on the proposed Settlement Scheme process for EU citizens in the UK, as well as information on how this will operate in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The Settlement Scheme is a process by which EU citizens living in the UK obtain their new UK immigration status. You are not required to apply if you are an Irish citizen, if you have indefinite leave to remain in the UK, or if you have indefinite leave to enter the UK.

Professor Muscatelli confirms that the University will reimburse the £65 cost of application for staff members who wish to apply, but is awaiting the release of further details on the Settlement Scheme.

He also states that feedback has been taken into account from those staff members who have had one-to-one meetings with the University’s immigration lawyers.

Professor Muscatelli has been vocal in his criticism of Britain’s impending departure from the EU. Soon after the initial announcement of the referendum result, he commented that it was “not the result [he] had personally hoped for”, later describing the departure as “the most unhinged example of national self-sabotage in living memory.”

As well as this, Professor Muscatelli chairs the Scottish Government’s Standing Council on Europe, an advisory body for the Scottish Government which considers the impact of Brexit on UK-EU relations and advises ministers throughout Brexit negotiations, both with regard to Scottish interests.

Professor Muscatelli suggests that staff members with questions or concerns should speak to their local HR manager, or alternatively visit the staff EU webpage at www.gla.ac.uk/explore/euinformation/staff/.

Those staff members with specific enquiries who would prefer to communicate by email are directed to the email address [email protected].