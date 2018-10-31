Council reverses plans on student flats despite complaints

Tara Gandhi

Deputy News Editor

Developers, Nursery Rhymes Nurseries, are going ahead with plans to create a new six-storey facility on the junction of Sandyford Street and Kelvinhaugh Street in Yorkhill. There will be 45 flats, including two, three and five-bedroom flats with cycle parking, a gym, a communal area and an outdoor leisure space.

Plans were previously rejected by the city in May after a number of complaints from residents about the number of student flats in the area. However, this decision was overturned yesterday, despite there being 6146 student homes within 1km that are either “completed”, “under construction” or “pending construction”. The decision to refuse was due to the planning applications committee claiming flats would be overlooking other properties and would result in neighbours suffering a loss of privacy. A 225sqm shortfall of private amenity space in the plans was also presented, as well as design features which didn’t fit with the adjacent MacLay Halls of Residents.

Those objections were described as “not valid” by the Nursery Rhymes Nurseries, who claimed that the MacLay Halls “should not be adopted as a benchmark for good design”. Committee members agreed with those comments and granted planning permission.

There are also plans to revamp a green space on the site, with the addition of new plants, benches, fountains and other landscaping features.

Committee chairman Glenn Elder commented: “I think it’s a reasonable development and with the plans to improve the open space, I think it’s worthy of being passed.” He claimed it was the “most difficult” planning decision he had made, stating there was “always going to be dissatisfaction somewhere”, no matter what decision was made.

Residents of Yorkhill and Kelvingrove continue to express their dissatisfaction at the construction, with seven complaints being lodged even in the final stages of the process.

It is expected work will begin next year.