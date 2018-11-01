Channel 4 to open creative hub in Glasgow

Isabel Thomas

News Editor

Glasgow was chosen alongside Bristol to host the regional centres in what marks a major change for the broadcaster

Channel 4 has announced that Glasgow will house one of the channel’s new regional creative hubs. The move is expected to create 50 jobs in the city and has been welcomed as a major addition to Glasgow’s creative scene.

Glasgow was chosen along with Bristol as a base for the two regional centres. This was announced alongside the news that Leeds has been chosen as the broadcasters new national headquarters.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Channel 4’s announcement that Glasgow will host one of its new creative hubs is fantastic news for Scotland’s screen sector and creative industries.”

Sturgeon added: “As home to one of the most vibrant cultural scenes in Scotland, BBC Scotland, STV and more than 120 production companies – I am pleased Channel 4 has recognised Glasgow is the ideal location for one of their new hubs. I look forward to seeing plans for the new base in Glasgow develop.”

Glasgow had originally made a pitch to host the national headquarters but lost at the later decision-making stages in July. While the broadcaster will be keeping a base in London, the new national headquarter in Leeds and regional hubs mark the biggest change to the structure of Channel 4 in its 35-year history. This comes as broadcasters are facing increasing pressure from the government to expand their presence outside of London.

Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, said: “We undertook a rigorous process over the last seven months and the high calibre of all the pitches meant those were incredibly difficult decisions to make.

“However, I know that Leeds, Bristol and Glasgow will best deliver our objectives to grow the production sector across the UK, build the pipeline of creative talent outside London and support our increased investment in programming produced across the nations and regions.”

He added: “Glasgow has a well-established production sector across multiple genres, and locating a creative hub in the city will give Channel 4 the opportunity to tap into the rich cultural diversity of Scotland and also allow us to exploit the city’s strong connectivity with Belfast and the Northern Ireland production sector.”