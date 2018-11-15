University library to open 24/7

Inanna Tribukait

The University has decided to change the University library’s opening times to 24 hours. In previous years the library has only had 24 hour opening times during exam season. Currently, the library is open from 07:15 am until 02:00 am.

While there is not yet an exact date for when the hours will change permanently, the University has told The Glasgow Guardian that they hope to implement the new opening hours as soon as possible.

The new opening hours announcement comes after ongoing student demands: many struggled to juggle their work commitments and study schedule, as well as students with mental health issues finding it particularly difficult to not have 24 hour access. The library will then be open for 24 hours all year round with the exception of Christmas Day, Boxing Day and January first and second.

A library spokesperson said: “We hope that the 24 hour access will begin as soon as possible, following consultation with trade unions and hiring and training of staff.

“Furthermore, the library will be aiming to reach out to students about how they want to use and utilize the new facilities, such as the James McCune Smith Learning Hub.”