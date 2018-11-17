Bar Gumbo to close permanently on Sunday

Hamish Morrison

News Editor

Byres Road’s Bar Gumbo has announced that it will be closing permanently this weekend.

The announcement comes as a shock and was posted on the bar’s Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

Bar Gumbo reopened in December of last year following an extensive makeover. The restaurant rebranded itself from Louisiana “juke joint” to an upmarket “surf ‘n’ turf” eatery.

The statement on Facebook read: “It is with a heavy heart that we can now announce that Bar Gumbo will be closing it’s doors for the last time on Sunday the 18th of November.

“We would like to take a moment to thank all of our amazing and loyal customers for their custom over the last 5 years, we’re going to miss you all very much.

“But alas, all good things must come to an end and we would like to invite everyone to have a wee drink with us one last time on Sunday for our closing party, where we will of course be joined by the Shiverin’ Sheiks’ who are performing for the last time.”

The post ended by suggesting that this will not be owner Mehrab Fakouri’s last foray into the Glaswegian food scene.