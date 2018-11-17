Scotland adopts first ever LGBT+ inclusive education

Tara Gandhi

Deputy News Editor

In a triumph for grassroots activists the government have accepted all recommendations from a report by the LGBTI Inclusive Education working group, which is made up of several LGBT+ rights and education-focused organisations.

Wales and the Republic of Ireland have also looked into integrating LGBT+ issues into their education systems, while in the UK the government is currently looking into updating sex education in order to make it LGBT+ inclusive.

The move aims to address anti-LGBT+ bullying and hopes to create a more inclusive curriculum and social environment. The new system will include the addition of LGBT+ topics across subjects, will provide free training for teachers, and will establish a series of LGBT-themed learning outcomes in the national curriculum for public schools.

The Deputy First Minister John Swinney stated; “Scotland is already considered one of the most progressive countries in Europe for LGBTI equality. I am delighted to announce we will be the first country in the world to have LGBTI inclusive education embedded within the curriculum.”

“Our education system must support everyone to reach their full potential. That is why it is vital the curriculum is as diverse as the young people who learn in our schools.”

“The recommendations I have accepted will not only improve the learning experience of our LGBTI young people, they will also support all learners to celebrate their differences, promote understanding and encourage inclusion.”