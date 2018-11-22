People’s Palace secures funding to stay open

Jack Corban

The People’s Palace will stay open after securing the necessary £350,000 for repairs. The building was thought to be closing indefinitely before Glasgow City Council pledged the essential funds. The People’s Palace will instead be closed on a temporary basis while modifications to the structure are made, the closure is to last 8-12 weeks.

No funding has been announced for the adjoining Winter Gardens, the repairs for which are estimated to cost £5m for it to meet minimum health and safety standards, allowing it to remain open. There is no indication that the Winter Gardens will reopen after it closes its doors at the end of this year.

The current structure of the building uses the Winter Gardens as a fire escape. The changes being made to the structure are to ensure that the People’s Palace does not rely on the closing glasshouse for its fire safety.