University of Glasgow and National Library of Scotland agree programme of greater collaboration

Isabel Thomas

News Editor

Following a period of increased collaboration, the National Library of Scotland and the University of Glasgow have officially agreed upon a programme of greater collaboration.

Representatives from both institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding promising to continue to deliver partnerships in research, teaching, access to collections, knowledge exchange, public engagement and outreach.

The University’s Principal, Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, said: “This agreement grows out of our longstanding co-operation with the National Library of Scotland, including our 2016 research concordat. The Library currently has more research collaborations with the University of Glasgow than any other higher education institution in Scotland and I fully expect our joint working to go from strength to strength.”

National Librarian Dr. John Scally stated: “It is two years since we opened at Glasgow’s Kelvin Hall, which houses our moving image and sound collections, as well as providing public access to our vast digital collections. Since then, we have partnered with the University to deliver a number of public and educational lectures and screenings.

At the moment, our collaborative doctoral partnerships are looking at the areas of public health, the industrial revolution, and artificial intelligence. Today’s signing ensures our dynamic partnership continues to benefit not only the research community, but people throughout the west of Scotland.”

This collaboration will include student placements and internships, skills exchange in archiving and cataloguing, a collaborative research project on the complete works of Allan Ramsay and a collaborative research project on text and data mining.