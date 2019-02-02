Council to end free Sunday parking in city centre

John Weingarten

Glasgow City Council has proposed plans to end free parking in city centre spaces on Sundays. Sunday is currently the only day of the week in which parking is free in the city centre. Stuart Patrick, the leader of the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, has criticised the plan as a cash grab by the council.

The recently announced policy would cost drivers fees of £1 for 15 minutes parking or £4 an hour on Sundays, the current cost during the rest of the week. Under the new proposal, the longest allowed parking time on Sunday would be two hours.

Glasgow City Council has explained the plan as a method to deal with traffic jams and pollution. A representative for the council stated: “The current situation leads to a number of problems such as congestion, frustration for motorists struggling to find somewhere to park, difficulties with loading and unloading vehicles, all underlined by unacceptable levels of pollution.

“The proposals are about ensuring the best and most even use of the limited space for street parking in the city centre.”

“But they are also about encouraging better use of under-utilised car parks and encouraging a shift to more sustainable forms of transport.”

Stuart Patrick, Chief Executive of the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce responded to the scheme with scepticism: “I suspect this proposal is not wholly about alleviating congestion or pollution, it’s budget related and is more about raising cash. We understand the pressure the council is under and this is one way of raising additional money, but not one we would support.

“Let’s sort out the issue with Sunday transport provision before we start charging on-street parking. It has been well recorded that the city centre is under pressure at this time, and the last thing it needs is further encouragement for shoppers to choose free parking alternatives at out of town centres.”

Glasgow City Council will hold a public consultation with the community in the future to hear a broader range of views before the plan is implemented.