O2 ABC demolition plans submitted

Georgina Hayes

Editor

A building warrant application has been submitted to Glasgow City Council to fully demolish the O2 ABC venue in Glasgow after it was damaged extensively by a fire eight months ago.

On June 15 last year, the venue was damaged substantially by the second fire at Glasgow School of Art.

The venue hosted some of Glasgow’s most popular club nights, such as Propaganda and Jellybaby, as well as a range of concerts almost every evening.

The O2 ABC venue dates back to 1929, and was the home of Regal Cinema and an ice-rink in previous years. As a concert venue, Ed Sheeran, Adele and Bruno Mars have all played there in recent years.

The demolition plans are currently still under consideration by Glasgow City Council.