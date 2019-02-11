Skip the Valentine’s Day romcom bore and go explore

Gabrielle Lucie

Writer

A selection of alternative film events in Glasgow this February 14

Another year, another month of February and the revered by some, despised by others V-day is fast approaching. Far from the madding crowd of couples buying chocolates and lingerie or rushing into restaurants to enjoy three-course-meals with a special cocktail on arrival, here is a selection of Valentine day’s events with an alternative twist.

Exhibition opening: “Dependency” by James St. Findlay



One is left rather clueless after researching James St. Findlay’s background as an artist. Neither his Instagram page @perfect.girlfriend nor his website give much away, which is rather intriguing. His works might not be for everyone but skimming through a profusion of quirky and thought-provoking art on his website left me feeling puzzled, disconcerted and wanting to see more, and chances are you will feel the same. If you and your significant other are feeling adventurous, head down to the other side of the Clyde to 16 Nicholson Street Gallery for the opening night.

Find out more on Facebook. Search “Opening: Dependency – James St. Findlay”

Queer Theory: Tender Lesbian Care



LOVE IS LOVE. Who said Valentine’s Day had to be a normative, conservative and profoundly un-fun celebration? Why not celebrate February’s LGBT History month at one of Glasgow’s swankiest venues, Nice N Sleazy? They’re holding their very first Queer Theory night of the year. Expect a special moment of cabaret centred around queer art in a myriad of forms: poetry, drag, music, performance art and more.

Find out more on Facebook. Search “Queer Theory: Tender Lesbian Care”

Carmen Y Lola Scottish Premiere



Rush to the CCA for the screening of what promises to be a beautiful film about queer love, fruit of the work of a Basque woman director. CinemaAttic is organising the Scottish premiere of Carmen Y Lola (Arantxa Echevarría, 2018), before it gets screened in Cannes in May as part of the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs, a renowned non-competitive festival, independent from but taking place at the same time as the Festival de Cannes. Grab your tickets fast as this is a special event, which will likely attract a big audience!

Find out more on Facebook. Search “Alternative Valentine’s | Carmen and Lola”

Valentine’s 1930s Movie Night (15 February)



If you’re up for a romantic film screening with a twist, this is the event for you. Down in Pollokshaws, cinema lovers will be given the chance to go back in time and enjoy a cinematic experience straight from the 1930s. Charlie Chaplin’s silent romantic comedy City Lights (1931) will be shown, accompanied by a live score from music student and talented organ player Aaron Hawthorne.

Find out more on Facebook. Search “City Lights: Valentine’s 1930s Movie Night”

Valentine’s Massacre at the Blackfriars Bar



This one is more of a very late (or very early) round of Halloween marketed as Valentine’s Day. I am not sure what to expect from it but from the outset it looks rather eclectic and fun. Horror deck tarot reading, screening of scary short films, psychic performances – all these blend into an event that could be a bit kitsch but entertaining, and certainly alien from your typical candlelit dinner. Ticket for 2 for £27.

Find out more on Facebook. Search “Valentine’s Massacre: Alternative Valentine Experience for Killer Couples”



We Will Cherish You by Africa in Motion Film Festival and Kuche

Africa in Motion and Kuche are known for regularly putting together great events mixing short films and culinary treats during festival time. They are gracing us with a one-off Valentine’s Day special to “usurp a traditionally heteronormative holiday and invite you to share love with [them] in all its different forms – food, film, he, she, they, me, we and you!” So for the love of film and filmmaking (and the very attractive price of £8), book your tickets and enjoy a night of gustative and visual discoveries at the Project Cafe on Friday 15 February. Still not convinced? There is Praline Yam Casserole for dessert and West African puff puffs to follow!

Find out more on Facebook. Search “We’ll Cherish You!”

Valentine’s Day Screening: Weekend (SQIFF)

Before I moved to Glasgow in 2015, the only queer film I’d ever seen was Brokeback Mountain. 3 years and a half on, I like to think I have widened my horizons in terms of queer culture and cinema – and it would not have been the same if it was not for SQIFF (Scottish Queer International Film Festival). While the 2019 edition of SQIFF should not take place until December, SQIFF has a special film night ready for us all. The critically acclaimed, gay classic Weekend (Andrew Haigh, 2011) will be screened at the Seamore Cinema up in Maryhill.

Find out more about “Valentine’s Day Screening: Weekend” on sqiff.org/event

Glasgow Film Crew Filmmaking Challenge

Here’s an event that will let you get stuck in and create a film rather than just watch one. Glasgow Film Crew, an active group of avid filmmakers, is inviting people to participate in a filmmaking challenge. As part of a team finalised on the night, you will have an hour and a half to shoot a silent micro-short film inspired by prompts given on the night. A good exercise for both blooming and seasoned filmmakers.

Find out more on Facebook. Search “Valentine’s Day Filmmaking Challenge”