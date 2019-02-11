SRC election nominations open until 22 February

Georgina Hayes

Nominations for the Glasgow University Students’ Representative Council (SRC) elections are now open. The nominations will close on 22 February at 4pm. There are a total of 41 positions up for grabs.

Positions available include voluntary academic and welfare positions, as well as the four full-time paid sabbatical positions – SRC President, Vice President Education, Vice President Student Activities and Vice President Student Support.

To find out more about what positions you can run for and key dates in the election calendar, click here.