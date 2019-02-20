Paesano apply to open new pasta restaurant in Glasgow

Georgina Hayes

Editor

The owners of the iconic Glasgow pizza place Paesano have applied to open a new pasta restaurant in the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Herald Building, constructed in 1895 and located in Mitchell Street at Mitchell Lane, and forms part of The Lighthouse architecture and design centre.

The new eatery, to be called Sugo, would be owned by the same people behind Paesano, which has previously been named the best-rated pizza restaurant in the UK by TripAdvisor.

The plans submitted to Glasgow City Council will reportedly transform the interior space into an open-plan eatery similar to the style of both Paesano restaurants in Miller Street and Great Western Road.

A statement submitted to Glasgow Planning Department by Bennett Developments and Consulting says: “The new venture will specialise in pastas and will offer the same high quality fare for which they are famous, in a tasteful modern interior setting for which they are equally well known.”

The statement continues: “The pasta will be an artisan product freshly made on the premises every day, and the customers will be able to see the production process as they dine. This will be at the far end of the restaurant and will be linked directly into the extensive extraction and ventilation system already installed within the building.”