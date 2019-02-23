Provisional list of SRC election candidates announced

Editor
The provisional list of candidates running in the Glasgow University Students’ Representative Council (SRC) spring elections has been announced, with two of the four paid, full-time sabbatical positions being uncontested.
The President position is once again uncontested, as is VP Education. VP Student Support, however, has three candidates and VP Student Activities has two.
28 out of the 39 positions on offer (72%) are either unopposed or have no candidates at all. Similarly, 70% of positions last year were also unopposed or had no candidates. Of the positions that do have candidates, only 36% are contested.
The candidates for the four sabbatical positions are as follows: Scott Kirby (current VP Student Activities) for President; Liam Brady for VP Education; Yipei Wei, Tom McFerran and Iona MacLeod Hughes for VP Student Support; and Kirsty Summers and Basel Shihabi for VP Student Activities.
There are currently no candidates for several welfare and equal opportunities officer positions. Gender Equality Officer, Age Equality Officer and International Students Officer all have no candidates, and roles such as LGBTQ+ Officer and Race Equality Officer are all uncontested.
Two out of the four undergraduate convenor positions also have no candidates.
Read the full list below:
Sabbatical Officers
President – Scott Kirby
VP Education – Liam Brady
VP Student Support – Yipei Wei, Tom McFerran, Iona MacLeod Hughes
VP Student Activities – Kirsty Summers, Basel Shihabi
Welfare and Equal Opportunities Officers
LGBTQ+ Officer – Indigo Korres Nte Paoula
Race Equality Officer – Moni Serneabat Ungar
Gender Equality Officer –
Age Equality Officer –
Disability Equality Officer – Charlotte Green, Rachel Symon
International Students Officer –
Clubs, Charities & Societies Officer – Morgan Daniel
Environmental Officer – Orla McLaughlin, Ilya Lerma Boutko
Mental Health Equality Officer – Teresa Banos Garcia, Madeleine Gomes, Cheryl Graham
UG Convenors
UG College Convenor Arts –
UG College Convenor MVLS – Emma Jackson, Fadel Shoughari,
UG College Convenor Science and Engineering – Harry McLachlan, Mayank Goenka
UG College Convenor Social Sciences –
PG Convenors
PG College Convenor Arts – Fiona Paterson
PG College Convenor MVLS – Hannah Baer
PG College Convenor Science & Engineering –
PG College Convenor Social Sciences – Cristina Chueca Del Cerro, Ketong Zhang
Postgraduate Research Convenor – Jamie Quinn
School Representatives
School of Critical Studies – Annabel Bowen-Nielsen
School of Culture & Creative Arts – Tomasz Kleczkowski, Leo Cerosky
School of Humanities –
School of Mod Languages & Cultures – Samantha Boyle
School of Life Sciences – Anna Makova
School of Medicine –
School of Veterinary Medicine – Hannah Mylin
School of Chemistry –
Business School – Chang Xu, Ana Isabel Bacallado Almandoz
School of Engineering -Temisan Atsegoh
School of Computing Science – Andreas Nikolaou
School of Geographical & Earth Sciences – Sam Malis
School of Mathematics & Statistics –
School of Physics & Astronomy – Darius Darulis
School of Social and Political Sciences – Stefanos Papalysandrou
School of Law –
Interdisciplinary Studies – Di Huang